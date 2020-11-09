Scotland’s first ‘vertical distillery’ takes shape

CONSTRUCTION has begun at Scotland’s first “vertical distillery”.

Foundations have been laid for the £12 million Port of Leith distillery.

The site sits next door to the Ocean Terminal shopping centre and the Royal Yacht Britannia.

The 40-metre tall tower will include a double-height whisky bar at its summit.

The project is the brainchild of boyhood friends and distillery co-founders Patrick Fletcher and Ian Stirling.

Stirling said: “We have always been passionate about whisky and it’s been a long-held dream for us to create an amazing, modern Scotch whisky distillery in our home city.

“It began ten years ago as a mad idea over a dram when we were working together in London and it grew from there.”

