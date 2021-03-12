Scotch whisky brand launches exclusive in India

William Lawson’s has announced the launch of its 13-year-old Scotch whisky variant.

Produced by Bacardi, is was launched exclusively in Telangana, India. Telangana is one of the biggest Scotch whisky markets in India and one of the key markets for William Lawson’s. The launch of William Lawson’s marks the brand’s entry in the premium Scotch category. Currently, William Lawson’s 13 variant is available in premium retail and on trade outlets.

Vijay Dev, consumer marketing lead – whiskies, Bacardi India said: ‘William Lawson’s is a brand with teeth, one that challenges the stereotyped notions and conventions around scotch. Over the years, it has built a strong brand equity and carved itself a niche in the country, especially in Telangana.

‘Therefore, we are elated to launch William Lawson’s 13 in the state – one of our key markets in India, thereby fortifying our foothold in the region. William Lawson’s 13 is a rich variant which strongly embodies the brand’s “No Rules” philosophy and enables a scotch whisky experience free of the dram’s usual norms and traditions.

‘We are confident that William Lawson’s 13-year-old variant will be equally embraced by the consumers like our William Lawson’s Scotch whisky.’

With the launch of this variant, William Lawson’s by Bacardi has further strengthened its Scotch whisky portfolio in India; and now has 13 variants available across blended Scotch and single malt whiskies in the Indian market.

Introduced in 1849 by William Lawson, it is a classic blended Scotch whisky with a sweet and medium-bodied in style. At its core is the single malt of Macduff distillery, married with various bold malts and grain whiskies with a fruit forward character – no peated whisky is added.

The portfolio consists of William Lawson’s Finest Blend, 12-year-old Scottish Gold, 13-year-old Bourbon-Cask-Finished and Super Spiced – whisky infused with vanilla and spice.