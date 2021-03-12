A gift from the heart as jewellers donate £5000 to charity

Following their A Gift from the Heart campaign, luxury jewellers Laings have donated £5,000 to the British Heart Foundation to help them to continue the life-saving work that they do.

Laings understood that more than ever we needed to look at ways to support important charities, such as the BHF.

Inspired by the season of giving they ran a campaign, A Gift from the Heart, to raise awareness of the work that the BHF are doing before gifting them with a one-off donation of £5000.

The BHF is a charity that resonates personally with the Laing family, and they are dedicated to helping them to raise vital funds. The campaign ‘A Gift from the Heart’ was a special way to say thank you for all of the life-saving work they do.

Stuart McDowell, retail director at Laings, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to support such a valuable charity, and we hope that our donation really could help work towards life-changing differences as they continue their vital work.

‘We know that the BHF has faced huge challenges in the past year, and understand that they still need our support. Their research must continue as they work towards a better future, and it’s a privilege to be able to help in any way we can.’

BHF is a charity that funds research to find cures and treatments for heart and circulatory diseases, the world’s biggest killers. Over the years they’ve helped to develop machines which can restart hearts, devices to correct heartbeats and so much more. However, heart and circulatory diseases still kill 1 in 4 people in the UK, and there’s more work to be done. Laings donation will help to support their vision of a world without heart and circulatory diseases.

Sammi Skelding, partnership programme lead at BHF, noted: ‘We are so grateful to Laings for their fantastic support. Our life saving research into heart and circulatory diseases is only possible thanks to donations. Laings have been great supporters of our work for many years and we are so thankful for all they do to help us beat heartbreak forever.’

