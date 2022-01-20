Scotch Malt Whisky Society ready for Big Burns Bash

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society will host a virtual Big Burns Bash to celebrate the life and poetry of Robert Burns.

And at the same time, they will be appreciating the finest Scotch malt whisky from the world’s most entertaining whisky club.

Taking place on Thursday January 27 (8pm until 10pm GMT) members and non-members from across the world are invited to join the Society’s Burns Night live stream on both Facebook and YouTube that features a line-up of music and poetry performances.

Hosted by long-standing BBC Radio Scotland presenter and whisky enthusiast, Vic Galloway, guests will be treated to music from Honeyblood’s Stina Tweeddale, Skye-based musician Donald Livingstone and Jamaican artists Nickeishia Barnes and Steve ‘Lightning’ Newland.

Society ambassador John McCheyne provides the Immortal Memory and academic and human rights activist. Sir Geoff Palmer will discuss what Burns means to him. There will also be live poetry performances and chat with Scottish actor Tam Dean Burn and Scots-language poet Len Pennie.

The virtual Big Burns Bash is a unique event, encouraging both established and newly joined Society members and whisky enthusiasts from across the UK, America, Asia and Europe to come together and unite in their shared passion for Society whisky and Scottish culture.

Alongside the Big Burns Bash, the Society is hosting a selection of Burns Night events and whisky tastings for members across Society venues in London, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The key Burns Night events for Society members include Bath Street’s Burns Night with Glengoyne Distillery (January 24), a Greville Street Burns Night Supper, which features a whisky tasting followed by a delicious three course meal ( January 27) and an evening of all things “bard” at The Vaults’ Burns Night celebration, A Glass O’ Whisky Punch Wi’ Honest Men! (January 25).

Richard Goslan, chief storyteller at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said: ‘We’re looking forward to bringing both our members and non-members of the SMWS around the world together for our virtual Big Burns Bash. It’s a fantastic opportunity to come together, enjoy some exceptional whisky, traditional music and poetry, while honouring the life and work of one of Scotland’s most famous sons with a Society twist on your traditional Burns Night.

‘We also want this year’s Burns Night celebrations to cater for all Society members, through a hybrid of in-venue and virtual events. We look forward to welcoming as many whisky and poetry enthusiasts to our virtual gathering as possible, as we raise a Society dram to the one and only Robert Burns.’

For more information on the virtual Big Burns Bash visit HERE.