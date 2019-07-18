Rum Riot is the latest whisky with a difference

Smokehead Rum Riot is the latest global travel retail exclusive from the bold and disruptive Islay single malt whisky brand.

Ian Macleod Distillers’s Smokehead Rum Riot concept was previewed at TFAP Singapore where it secured a huge amount of interest. Initial bottling will take place in September for its official launch at TFWA Cannes in October, where customers will be able to taste it for the first time.

Smokehead Rum Riot has been crafted by finishing Smokehead award winning Islay whisky, which delivers a rich, peaty, salty flavour punch, in Caribbean rum casks. The result is a truly unique experience which delivers a hit of immense smoke and spice, followed by citrus, banana, pear drops and hints of honey.

Ian Macleod Distillers’ travel retail director, William Ovens, said: ‘Smokehead Single Malt is growing at 50% YOY internationally and we see considerable additional potential for the brand in the GTR channel.

‘Smokehead has captured the attention of consumers with its bold and distinctive packaging, unique flavour profile and ‘not for everyone’ proposition.’

In keeping with Smokehead’s disruptive DNA, the packaging for Smokehead Rum Riot is vibrant and eye-catching. The black bottle features splashes of deep orange used to denote the flavours and qualities that the Caribbean rum brings to the finish: sweet, tropical and smooth. Each GTR exclusive bottle is packaged in a deep orange metallic tin.

William added: ‘As a leading whisky producer we continue to be innovative and creative with our new expressions in order to both recruit new consumers and enthuse existing consumers.’

Smokehead Rum Riot 70cl (RRP £44.90) joins the existing GTR exclusive Smokehead Extra Rare 1 litre (RRP £44.90).

Smokehead Rum Riot will be showcased on the firm’s stand at TFWA Cannes and during the Cannes Frontier Awards, where guests will be able to visit the eye-catching bar and sample a selection of bespoke smoky serves.