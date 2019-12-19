Relieve festive fatigue with whisky’s calming music

Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky has launched the perfect way to relieve festive fatigue this Christmas.

A bespoke coastal soundtrack will audibly transport listeners to the Maritime Malt’s calm and quiet hometown of Wick, which is located on Scotland’s most northerly shores.

With more than 40% of Brits saying they feel rushed at Christmas it’s no surprise that holidays can become stressful.

Recognising the power of ‘blue space’ and the restorative energy that it brings, Old Pulteney have taken inspiration from the world of ASMR and come up with a novel way to help people slow down – by transporting them to the whisky’s slow-paced coastal hometown of Wick through a unique new video soundtrack.

The Sounds of Wick is just over 15 minutes long and combines the relaxing sounds of tranquil lapping sea waves with the rhythmic tempo of the team crafting Old Pulteney’s fine single malt, making for the perfect easy listening alongside a dram.

Available on YouTube, the video soundtrack is set against stunning footage capturing the natural beauty of Wick. With sweeping golden beaches and towering cliffs, the harbour town is a key destination on the popular NC500 – a scenic 500 mile road trip route – and has been the home of Old Pulteney since it rolled its very first barrels there in 1826.

Malcom Waring, distillery manager at Old Pulteney said: ‘We’re no stranger to patience here in Wick, after all we started working to fulfil this year’s Christmas wish lists over a decade ago in the making of Old Pulteney 12 Years Old!

‘Making whisky is a slow and careful process, and our team are exceptionally lucky that we get to do so by the sea – the opportunity to have a calming stroll along the coast after work certainly brings a more gentle pace to things.

‘I’m always remarkably proud to share Old Pulteney across the world, but this Christmas I’m equally proud to share a little piece of our hometown with our Let It Slow soundtrack. It goes down a treat with a dram.’

Between shopping for gifts and countless social commitments, The Sounds of Wick is the perfect antidote to a busy day – and ideal to enjoy alongside a dram of Old Pulteney 12 Years Old.

