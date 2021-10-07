Prince Edward marks Dewar’s 175th anniversary

A Scots distillery was given royal approval when it received a special visitor.

HRH Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, visited Bacardi-owned Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery in Perthshire, where he met members of the team behind Aberfeldy Single Malt Scotch whisky and Dewar’s Blended Scotch whisky – holder of a Royal Warrant since 1893.

The Earl enjoyed a tour of the on-site heritage museum – including its new exhibition to celebrate this year’s 175th anniversary of Dewar’s – and learnt about the distillery’s journey to become carbon neutral with significant investment in sustainability initiatives that cut greenhouse gases, and protect the local environment.

John MacKenzie, manager of Aberfeldy Distillery, said: ‘We all took huge pride in sharing not only our incredible 175-year heritage with the Earl, but also the way we’re looking to the future for a fantastic 175 years to come.

‘It was a pleasure to show the Earl our beautiful distillery, including our biomass boiler which massively reduces our carbon footprint, and to introduce him to our team, whose skills and craftmanship are essential to the quality of our beautiful whiskies.’

Find out more about Dewar’s HERE.