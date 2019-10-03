Pop-up Smokehouse will set cocktail week ablaze

Laphroaig is setting the drinks scene ablaze with a pop-up Smokehouse, appearing exclusively at London Cocktail Week.

Launching on 9 October in The Cocktail Village on Brick Lane, the Smokehouse brings to life the famously intense smoky, heavily peated flavour of Laphroaig. The Smokehouse offers classic cocktails with an unusual smoky twist, alongside cold-smoked bar snacks.

Guests can choose exactly how smoky they would like their drink, from Gently Smoked through to the intense Bonfire Bite. With each playing on the intense cold-smoked flavour that has made Laphroaig famous, the cocktails bring to life the unique and complex flavour of the liquid in truly new and innovative ways.

As well as personalising the smoke level of your cocktail, guests can choose from a range of Laphroaig cold-smoked flavoured bites including haggis, fudge, sausage and beef jerky. The Smokehouse emulates the cold smoking process that is responsible for the tarry note typical of Laphroaig.

Open from midday through to 11pm Wed-Sat, and midday through to 7pm on Sunday, The Smokehouse is open to the public throughout London Cocktail Week.

It is set to bring a sense of theatrical intrigue that whisky lovers and those new to the liquid can enjoy. Created with an Instagram moment in mind, discerning drinkers can look on as original Islay peat is infused via bespoke pipes and bell-jars to richly infuse every sip with the iconic Laphroaig taste. The Smokehouse emulates the cold smoking process that is responsible for the tarry note typical of Laphroaig.

Nick Ganich, head of brands at Edrington-Beam Suntory, commented: ‘The Laphroaig Smokehouse is a unique celebration of the many divided opinions this iconic liquid conjures among its fans. Laphroaig is the UK’s number one Islay malt whisky and we’re seeing a rapid growth of demand for the iconic brand.”

‘Although we hope to introduce this Islay malt to a great many more potential enthusiasts, we know a dram of neat Laphroaig is not a thing for everyone. However, there is always a cocktail and food pairing that make Laphroaig universally enjoyable. The Smokehouse will not only celebrate our unique taste, but also will showcase Laphroaig’s unexpected versatility.

‘All opinions are welcome at The Smokehouse, and we will even go so far as to adorn our walls with evocative statements ranging from the compliments to a lyrical description of Laphroaig tasting “Like bacon if your Grandma dropped her cigar into the cooking pan – twice”.’

The Laphroaig Smokehouse will be open to the public from noon on 9 October – 7pm on 13 October, at The Cocktail Village, 146 Brick Lane, London, E1 6RU.

Alongside The Smokehouse, whisky lovers can participate in Laphroaig dining and cocktail experiences across the city during London Cocktail week. Baptist Bar within L’oscar hotel, Gilray’s Steakhouse & Bar, Smith & Wollensky, as well as Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge are all offering specially created Laphroaig cocktails. Additionally, Hawksmoor has developed a delicious 3-course meal perfectly paired with cocktails and drams.

For more information on The Smokehouse or to sign up for the cocktail-making masterclasses, tasting sessions and an exclusive supper club, go to https://drinkup.london/events/27504/laphroaig-smokehouse/