Only remaining set of Prima and Ultima in charity auction

The registration for the highly oversubscribed second release of the collectable series, Prima & Ultima, has now closed.

The only remaining set is to go for auction at Sotheby’s next week, as this elusive set #1 will go under the hammer in Hong Kong from September 15-24 at an online auction, with all proceeds going to CARE International.

The growing Prima and Ultima collection gathers highly limited single vintage malts that are either the first or last bottling of their kind – each a piece of distilling history offering collectors and connoisseurs the opportunity to build an expertly curated liquid library over time.

Each release is curated by one of Diageo’s most celebrated master blenders and for this year Maureen Robinson hand-selected each whisky to make up the second release of Prima & Ultima.

This one of a kind set, the first from the second ever release, has each bottle individually signed and hand-labelled personally by Maureen and the successful bidder will receive an invitation to join her, with a guest, at the recently restored Brora distillery in the Scottish Highlands for an entirely unique day-long exploration of Scotch history.

The visit will include warehouse tastings of historic Brora stocks and further cask samples from Diageo’s distilleries across Scotland that have yet to see the light of day. The day will culminate with a private tasting of Prima & Ultima with Maureen as she showcases her curated selection of historic single vintage malts that make up this second release in the collection.

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s Spirits Specialist, said: ‘Following the success of last year’s sale in London, it is a pleasure for Sotheby’s to partner with Diageo once again to offer the Prima & Ultima Second Edition at auction, this time in Hong Kong. I am always excited to work with such exceptional Single Malts and these are undoubtedly the most desirable bottles from this collection, each number 1 of its respective outturn and each signed and hand labelled by Maureen Robinson.’

All proceeds of the sale will be going to leading humanitarian charity, CARE International.

Laurie Lee, the CEO of CARE International UK said: ‘CARE is grateful for the support of Prima and Ultima, through our ongoing partnership with Diageo. During these challenging times, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the humanitarian crises in Afghanistan and Haiti, this collaboration will help ensure that CARE is able to deliver its mission.

‘CARE works to assist women, girls and their communities to overcome immediate challenges and achieve the ongoing benefits of education, economic opportunity, access to livelihoods, and more.’

The online auction for set #1 of the second release of Prima & Ultima will open on Wednesday 15 September and run until 24 September. The estimate is set for £18,000-26,000. The full set of eight hand-signed vintage malts is accompanied by eight unique glasses, each engraved with a bespoke design that reflects the story behind each cask, individual 20ml samples of each whisky and an accompanying booklet of personal stories told by Maureen.

