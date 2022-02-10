Only 234 bottles in first release from John Crabbie

John Crabbie & Co has announced the inaugural release from its Chain Pier Distillery in Edinburgh, with just 234 bottles entering the market.

The first Single Malt to be produced in Edinburgh for almost 100 years, Chain Pier Single Malt will be the first release from the Granton-based site, which was set up by Halewood Artisanal Spirits as an experimental pilot distillery whilst the larger Bonnington distillery for Crabbie Whisky was still under construction.

Matured in heavily charred virgin American oak casks and bottled at 57%, the Chain Pier Single Malt is light and fruity on the nose with hints of berries, forest fruits and green apples, boasting rich caramel and sweet malt and ginger spice on the palate, rounded off with a long, sweet and spicy finish.

James Stocker, marketing director at Halewood Artisanal Spirits, said: ‘The Chain Pier distillery was operational for just a year (between 2018 and 19), yet it gave our team a great opportunity to continue John Crabbie’s legacy of innovation – handcrafting unique distillations and trialling everything from malt types to custom casks.

‘The launch of the Chain Pier Single Malt is an incredibly exciting step in the John Crabbie & Co journey, as the Malt Whisky that we have crafted from start to finish at a site of our own.

‘The quality of the liquid is really testament our distilling team and master blender Dr Kirstie McCallum, and a great preview of what’s to come from the Crabbie whisky brand.’

Over the year that the Chain Pier Distillery was operational, there was a yield of just 39 casks, making this release one of the scarcest launches to date.

It has all been distilled on site using a 500 litre copper pot still, and is available to order from specialist whisky shops and thedropstore.com. RRP £65.