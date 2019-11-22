Oldest ever Big Peat with a unique cask heritage

The oldest ever Big Peat Islay Malt Scotch Whisky bottling has been revealed by Douglas Laing & Co.

The family firm, established over 70 years ago, announces their Big Peat 33 Years Old Limited Edition of only 1,500 bottles – a marriage of single malts from Islay, finished in a unique combination of French Cognac and Spanish Sherry casks.

Packaged in a premium, textured gift tube with high gloss varnish and intricate foil detailing, the burnt orange and gold colourways give a subtle nod to the Cognac region.

Designed to showcase ‘the more mature side of Big Peat, the latest Limited Edition carries spirit distilled on Islay in 1985, with ‘a sweet smokiness and a charred meaty, Malted character at its heart.’

In line with the Douglas Laing family philosophy, the spirit within is proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration, and at a natural Cask Strength of 47.3%.

Fred Laing, creator of Big Peat and chairman of the family’s firm, said: ‘Having briefly experimented with the first ever Sherry finish for our Big Islay pal back in 2017 (for the Feis Ile Festival bottling) we received some phenomenal feedback and requests, nay, demands, for further such innovation.

‘Knowing some of our Big Peat spirit (our stocks of Islay Single Cask Single Malt) was maturing nicely in a combination of former Cognac and Sherry casks, it was only a matter of time before we’d be tempted to answer those emails with this rather intriguing and timely European triangular connection!’

Big Peat 33 Years Old Cognac & Sherry Finished Limited Edition is available from specialist spirits retailers globally. Just 1,500 bottles exist, expected to retail at £250.

For more details visit www.douglaslaing.com.