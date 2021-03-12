Old Pulteney app aims to create new experiences

A Scotch whisky has launched a free augmented reality app to deliver the full digital whisky experience.

The Old Pulteney app uses AR to bring the malt’s tasting notes to life.

As the pandemic drives digital usage and demand for virtual brand experiences from home, Old Pulteney’s new app aims to support brand discovery and engagement while physical experiences remain limited.

Using augmented reality technology, customers simply download and open the app, then point the camera on to a flat surface to unlock a full AR experience for each of the expressions in Old Pulteney’s core collection.

The user is transported to a coastal scene through an interactive animation, uncovering the tasting notes, aromas and food pairings of each of the distillery’s single malts.

The app’s features also include:

Let it Slow, a soothing ASMR coastal soundtrack from the home of The Maritime Malt on Scotland’s most northerly shores – from lapping sea waves and crunching sand to the rhythmic tempo of rolling casks as the team craft Old Pulteney single malt.

Old Pulteney’s Rise with the Tide video series, inspirational stories of those whose lives have been shaped by the sea

Location-based push notification updates about local promotions and events

Malcolm Waring, Old Pulteney distillery manager said: ‘Our new Old Pulteney app allows us to bring fans of our malt range on our whisky making journey, from start to delicious finish. We’re exceptionally excited to introduce the augmented reality feature, which brings our bottles and tasting notes to life, unlocking an immersive experience with each dram.

‘Our distillery team know all too well how lucky we are to live by the sea. And while a coastal escape is not possible for many at the moment, we hope we can offer some solace to those who are missing it with our Rise With The Tide series and the soothing sounds of our Let it Slow soundtrack.’

The app is available now for download on iOS and Android devices.