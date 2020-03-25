Old Particular Easter limited edition revealed

Douglas Laing & Co has unveiled an exciting new bottling exclusively for its website.

With only 155 bottles released, this very limited edition Old Particular Single Cask celebrates the arrival of spring -and much needed hope.

The single cask selected for this special bottling is an Invergordon 22 Years Old Single Grain at a natural cask strength of 48.9%. The whisky, bottled without colouring or chill-filtration, is said to pair perfectly with your Easter chocolate.

The concept is brought to life by intricate illustrated labels featuring springtime flowers, bees and bunnies. The packaging includes a hand wax-dipped bottle with wooden gift box.

Director of whisky and third generation in the family business, Cara Laing, said: ‘Our Old Particular Spring bottling celebrates the hope and green shoots that Springtime brings.

‘With notes of cinnamon and chocolate, we selected this single cask for bottling many months ago on the basis it would be the perfect accompaniment to some Easter chocolate indulgences. It now seems particularly fitting that it also marks the coming of spring and hopefully brighter days.’

Old Particular The Easter Edition is available exclusively on www.douglaslaing.com, with delivery available across the UK, Europe and selected Asian markets. UK retail price is £85 and shipping, whilst other countries will vary due to local taxes.