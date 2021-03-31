New supermarket whisky gets our expert’s approval

With hints of smoked sea salt, beach bonfires and caramelised sugar, supermarket Lidl has released a new Abrachan whisky.

The new Highlands & Speyside blended Scotch malt whisky joins Lidl’s award-winning range, with the retailer most recently picking up four accolades for Queen Margot and Ben Bracken varieties at the World Whisky Awards.

Scottish Field’s own whisky expert and founder of World Whisky Day, Blair Bowman, got a first taste of the new product and said: ‘The Abrachan is a champion of blended malts, one packed with flavour that is an excellent introduction to whisky for new dram explorers.

‘Its notes of warm vanilla and spiced finish are a nod to its Highlands and Speyside origins. A delicious and moreish blended malt with a lovely balance of sweetness and smokiness.’

Paul McQuade, head of buying spirits at Lidl GB said: ‘This is one of the most exciting additions to our whisky line up yet. We worked hard to create a blended malt that welcomes new whisky drinkers and connoisseurs alike with something a little different. Its unusual bottle, incredible flavour and great price make it a standout dram.

‘Bringing a blended malt whisky to our shelves at such great value is testament to our commitment to offering premium Scottish products to our shoppers at unbeatable prices.’

Abrachan blended malt Scotch whisky is inspired by Scottish folklore, with the Abrachana mythical beast who roamed the Highlands and Lowlands. Its fiery breath smouldered the land which transformed whisky into a rich and smoky tipple.

The new Abrachan blended malt Scotch whisky is available now at all Lidl Scotland stores, priced at £15.99.