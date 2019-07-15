New limited edition trio of wood finish whiskies

GlenAllachie are extending their range of whiskies with the launch of their first-ever series of limited edition wood finishes.

The range comprises the 8 year old Koval Rye Quarter Cask Wood Finish; the 10 year old Port Wood Finish; and the 12 year old Pedro Ximenez Sherry Wood Finish.

The trio highlights the wood management expertise of master distiller, Billy Walker.

To create the new range of wood finishes, Billy first hand-selected barrels from among the 50,000 casks in the 16 warehouses on site at the distillery for the additional maturation.

Casks were sourced from a variety of bodegas and distilleries that shared Walker’s culture of careful wood management and with whom he had established relationship with through his long career in the whisky industry.

The 8 Year Old – Koval Rye Quarter Cask Wood Finish was first matured in American oak wood barrels. This expression underwent an additional maturation period in organice Rye quarter casks from Chicago’s Koval Distillery. The greater liquid-to-wood ratio in the smaller casks means that the rich spicy flavour of the Rye is released more rapidly.

With its distinctive ruby red colour, the 10yo Port Wood Finish was first matured in American oak barrels before being re-racked into vintage Ruby Port wood pipes sourced in North Portugal. The Port wood influence adds flavour, depth and complexity to the whisky, with sweet notes of heather honey, butterscotch and treacle.

The 12 Year Old PX Sherry Wood Finish is a rich sumptuous whisky with great depth. This whisky mas matured for over 10 years in American oak wood barrels before its additional maturation in Pedro Ximenez puncheons. This process enriches the flavour, creating a sweeter, fruitier whisky.

Billy said: ‘I’m incredibly excited to unveil this new range featuring GlenAllachie’s first-ever range of wood finishes. Wood management is something I’m very passionate about and we invest a substantial amount of time and money into sourcing exceptional casks from all around the world.

‘I look for casks that will complement and enhance the GlenAllachie spirit, with the different woods making a greater, or sometimes subtle, influence, and taking us on a journey of new flavours.

‘The rich golden Rye Quarter Cask delivers a hit of spice and cloves with classic GlenAllachie characteristics of honey and butterscotch, whereas the ruby red Port Pipe has a sweeter and fruitier flavour, with honey, damson and rose hips. Finally the Pedro Ximenez, deep rich mahogany in colour, delivers what the eye promises; raisins, sultanas, toffee and dark chocolate.

‘With this first release you can see the impact that a quality and carefully chosen cask can have on our whisky, from the amazing array of colours to the intensity of flavours in the final whisky.’