New Ben Bracken launched with a music playlist

Lidl has unveiled a Ben Bracken 18 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky for St Andrew’s Day with a ‘Scotchify’ playlist to savour while you sip.

A toast to the talent in the Scottish music industry, Lidl’s ‘Scotchify’ playlist has been carefully curated in line with tasting notes for the new malt from whisky expert Blair Bowman.

From Paolo Nutini to Pictish Trail and KT Tunstall to King Creosote, the playlist offers an immersive drinking experience for whisky-loving Lidl shoppers as well as making the ideal interactive gift for Christmas for less than £40.

Scottish Field columnist leading whisky expert Blair Bowman, founder of World Whisky Day, got a first taste of the new whisky ahead of its launch.

Blair said: ‘This is a unique and thoroughly enjoyable Islay single malt. With notes of sooty peat as opposed to the traditional medicinal peat, this is a dram that will appeal to peated whisky fans while also being accessible enough to appeal to those starting to explore the category.’

Lidl’s Scotchify playlist digests the tasting notes for the new whisky to pair the aroma, palate and finish with tunes from the Scottish music scene. Including 14 tracks, the musical whisky pairing starts with a burst of sooty smoke (Pictish Trail – Into The Smoke) before beeswax and floral freshness (James Yorkston – Like Bees to Foxglove) and sweet heather honey (The Jesus and Mary Chain – Just Like Honey).

On the palate, the whisky coats the mouth tingling the tongue (Elephant Sessions – Tingles) and brings in green leafy notes (King Creosote – Leaf Piece) and peat (Peatbog Faeries – Shifting Peat and Feet) before a wonderfully long, lingering finish (Lewis Capaldi – Fade).

Priced at £39.99, the Ben Bracken single malt will join Lidl’s award-winning whisky line-up in all Scottish stores alongside its ever-popular Abrachan Triple-Barrelled Blended Malt (42% ABV, 70cl), which comes with a special gifting tube ahead of the festive season for just £16.99.

Lidl’s new Scotchify playlist for Ben Bracken 18 Year Old can be found HERE.