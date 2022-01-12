Michelin star is the new target for the Glenturret

The Glenturret – Scotland’s oldest working distillery – had a phenomenal year in 2021, but now they’ve set their sights even higher this year.

The distillery, located in the heart of Crieff, celebrates an exceptional year with 31 international award wins, success at a groundbreaking Sotheby’s auction, a collaboration with the country’s most renowned hotel, Gleneagles, and becoming Scotland’s first distillery to offer fine dining, with the launch of The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant.

But now, the have set their sights on winning a much-coveted Michelin star for the restaurant.

Since the brand’s relaunch, the distillery has doubled its team whilst retaining all members throughout the pandemic. Glenturret felt the collection of victories and accolades accumulated over the last year was a recognition of the scale of their ambition and a testament to the brand’s transformative work throughout global disruption, which has affected so many enterprises in Scotland and throughout the drinks and hospitality industries.

The Glenturret is one of the fastest developing brands in the sector by value and volume with growth of more than 200% since the acquisition by Lalique Group and entrepreneur Hansjörg Wyss. The Glenturret’s 2021 range boasted six never before released expressions featuring evolving flavours from their casks, including partnerships with Jaguar Cars and legendary Scottish hotel, Gleneagles. In addition, the ‘Still Life’ range by Lalique began with the launch of ‘Winter’, the first of four new Highland Single Malt whiskies, presented in a hand-blown decanter, limited to just 105 pieces.

The upcoming 2022 range boasts six unprecedented whiskies, alongside the launches of truly unique limited editions and the ultra-premium The Glenturret in Lalique Trinity ‘Prowess’ which follows in the footsteps of the 2020 success of ‘Provenance’.

As the brand continues to attract curious connoisseurs from the likes of China and the US. 2022 will also see the opening of the exclusive Visitor Centre Distillery Tour experience.

In the first year since its relaunch in 2021, The Glenturret accumulated 31 international awards for its whiskies, as well as significant accolades for its redesign and the remarkable team behind the renowned distillery.

In June 2021, The International Spirits Challenge judged The Glenturret’s 2020 Maiden Release of both the 10 Years Old Peat Smoked and the 12 Years Old as gold, with Triple Wood earning silver. The Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters Competition awarded gold to the Triple Wood and 10 Years Old Peat Smoked, while the 12 Years Old was honoured with the special Masters Medal. Both remotely held blind-tasting competitions recognise the most talented producers in all regions. These plaudits come in addition to the 25 international awards already earned in the months since The Glenturret’s 2020 relaunch.

Concerning the team and design, master distiller Bob Dalgarno and distillery manager Ian Renwick were recognised in the 2021 Icons of Whisky awards, with Bob winning the prestigious, Master Distiller of the Year and Ian rewarded highly Commended, Distillery Manager of the Year. Assistant brand manager Gemma McColl was runner up Young Achiever in The Spirits Business Awards 2021; and the esteemed Whisky Magazine Design Awards bestowed six gold medals to the redesigned bottles of the 2020 Maiden Release, with the Triple Wood winning Best Redesign of the Year.

Concluding 2021 on a true high, the Icons of Whisky Scotland 2022 ceremony, welcoming the Scotch whisky industry’s finest saw The Glenturret attain the coveted Distiller of the Year award.

In 2021, The Glenturret became Scotland’s first distillery to offer fine dining, with the launch of The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant. The heritage and shared philosophies of both Lalique and the gem of a distillery are reflected in the new gastronomic haven that was recently added to the Michelin Guide and aims to achieve its first star in 2022.

Designed by distinguished duo Green & Mingarelli, Lalique’s fourth restaurant exhibits crafted elegance, furnished with dramatic Lalique Champs Elysées chandeliers peppered within exposed centuries-old brickwork.

Globally renowned Head Chef Mark Donald – who joins from Michelin-starred Number One at The Balmoral in Edinburgh – champions the exceptional Scottish produce foraged in the local terroir, fusing playful flavours reflective of his global experience. The extensive wine list – already awarded Best of Award of Excellence at the Wine Spectator Award 2021 – boasts fine wines from five continents, many from the private cellars of Lalique’s Executive Chairman Silvio Denz, transporting enthusiasts to far- flung destinations. Executive Sommelier Julien Beltzung is a finalist in the 2022 Gold Service Scholarship front of house competition.

To celebrate the restaurant’s opening, a unique crystal cask has been hand-crafted at the Lalique factory in Alsace. Engraved with The Glenturret crest, the cask holds ‘The Spirit of Glenturret’ – a t-year-old liquid drawn from cask #106 which was filled the day that Silvio Denz and his business partner Hansjörg Wyss took over The Glenturret.

Another significant 2021 brand moment comes from The Glenturret and Lalique’s creation of Uaine, a unique single malt held in a jade green hand-blown crystal decanter designed by Lalique’s Creative Director, Marc Larminaux.

On December 3, Uaine was auctioned at Sotheby’s The Distillers One of One, its first biennial auction inviting the most exclusive Scotch whisky distilleries to specially produce never-to-be-repeated single malts. Each work was auctioned at Barnbougle Castle to raise funds for The Distillers’ Charity, the philanthropic arm of The Worshipful Company of Distillers, to support disadvantaged young people in Scotland.

The Glenturret’s spellbinding Uaine – meaning green in Scottish Gaelic – was among the most sought-after of the 40 lots, fetching more than 1.5 times that of its low estimate of £20,000.

Continuing on brand synergies, 2021 also saw the inauguration of The Glenturret’s collaboration with Scotland’s most esteemed country hotel, Gleneagles. For the next five years, The Glenturret will produce 750 bottles per year of the very first Gleneagles single malt, celebrating the fusion of two renowned names with a shared locality and focus on exceptional quality.

