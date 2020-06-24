Mexico’s first whisky reaches Scotland

A NEW whisky will hit Scotland next month – and it comes from Mexico.

Abasolo is the first Mexican whisky to go on sale in the UK.

It’s made from Mexican corn and was produced in the Central American country’s first purpose-built whisky distillery.

Destileria y Bodega Abasolo is one of the highest in the world, at 7,800 feet above sea level.

Iván Saldaña, master distiller and co-founder of Casa Lumbre, the company behind the brand, has also created a Nixta, a corn liqueur.

The drinks will be sold by Amazon and winebuyers.com.

Abasolo and Nixta are being distributed in the UK by Mangrove, which also handles Banchory-based Dark Matter rum and BenRiach and Glenglassaugh Scotch whiskies.

Nick Gillett, managing director at Mangrove UK, said: “There is a deep fascination in the UK with Mexican culture and adventurous and worldly whisky connoisseurs will welcome the chance to add this world whisky to their collection.”

