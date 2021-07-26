Meet the Beast with new Timorous Beastie whisky

Douglas Laing & Co, the firm behind the Remarkable Regional Malts Scotch whisky range, has unleased its latest offering.

Timorous Beastie – Meet the Beast is a limited edition partner to their Highland Malt brand.

Offered at a natural cask strength of 54.9% and matured exclusively in ex-American Bourbon barrels, the spirit is said to be a ‘massive amplification’ of the original.

Packaged in a black bottle with red capsule and premium gift tube, the striking livery features the brand’s trademark mouse character and monochromatic colourways, complemented by flashes of bold red.

With tasting notes including ‘complex oak’, ‘buttery pastry’ and ‘rich spices’, the team behind Timorous Beastie Meet the Beast say it is set to appeal to an adventurous whisky drinker with an appetite for big flavours.

Cara Laing, director of marketing in her family business, said: ‘The original Timorous Beastie may look cute and unassuming, but the spirit inside is a seriously credible Highland Malt, offered at high alcohol strength and without colouring or chill-filtration.

‘Our new limited edition Meet the Beast is designed to unleash Timorous Beastie’s wild side in line with a repositioning for the core brand, which seeks to enthuse and excite consumers via premium, credible messaging with a feisty edge. It’s true what they say – beware of the quiet ones!’

Timorous Beastie Meet the Beast is expected to retail at £50 and available from selected specialist retailers globally. Just 3,600 bottles are available.

Established in 2014 by Douglas Laing & Co, Timorous Beastie is a small batch marriage of single malts distilled at Glengoyne, Glen Garioch, Blair Athol and Strathearn Distilleries, amongst others. The multi award-winning Scotch is distributed in over 50 markets globally and has amassed a loyal following

For more details visit www.douglaslaing.com.