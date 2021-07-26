Foodies Festival returns to the capital in a new home

Foodies Festival, the biggest gourmet food, drink and music festival series in the UK, returns to Edinburgh in a new venue next month.

And they will be joined by MasterChef and Bake Off champions, as well as more than 50 music acts.

Local celebrity baker Peter Sawkins, who won Great British Bake Off 2020, is one of the star names appearing at the family friendly, Covid-secure event at a stunning new venue, the Scottish National Gallery Of Modern Art (ModernTwo).

Foodies Festival founder, Edinburgh-based Sue Hitchen said: ‘We are very much looking forward to our new home at the Mod 2, and running the festival in their beautiful grounds on the front lawn.

‘It’s an exciting move which gives the festival the opportunity to build on the strong relationships between food and art. I’m so pleased to bring Foodies back to the city and to celebrate the delicious local produce and wonderful restaurants.

‘There has never been a better time to support local businesses and food producers in the region, and we are all ready to enjoy a fun day out with friends.’

Peter, who was Bake Off’s youngest ever champion, said: ‘I am really excited to be baking live at Foodies Festivals this summer and can’t wait to meet all you keen bakers out there!

‘It will be a great day out and I’m looking forward to sharing my best baking tips and recipes with you.’

Tom Rhodes, champion of MasterChef 2021 will be joining the star-studded line up, cooking live to an audience for the first time since appearing on the hit BBC TV show.

He said: ‘I’m a huge fan of Foodies Festival, so I’m over the moon that it’s back this year. As well as all the amazing food, drinks and live music, I’ll be there and can’t wait to share my favourite recipes and quick kitchen tricks. The Foodies Festival really feels like the perfect way to kick back and celebrate this summer and I’m

excited to see you all.’

Star names also include: MasterChef: The Professionals champion, Alex Webb, MasterChef 2021 finalists Alexina Anatole and Laura Michael, Bake Off 2016 champion Candice Brown, and Great British Menu contestants Scott Smith and Amy Elles.

The musical feast is just as sumptuous with more than fifty talented bands and artists participating across the long weekend, including showcases from Edinburgh Fringe participants. Visitors can expect to see the best local talent and popular acts from further afield – whether relaxing with a glass of bubbly or dancing the night away, a good time is guaranteed for all.

Chart-topping Glasgow band, The Ronains, will be one of the many acts performing, following their recent number one on the iTunes Rock Chart with Flower of Scotland, and Edinburgh favourites, Pork Pie, make a welcome return to the live music stage, bringing their high energy ska and two-tone crowd pleasers.

MasterChef finalist, Laura Michael, will not only be performing in the Chefs’ Theatre, but also showing off her considerable musical talents.

Laura said: ‘I am so excited to be involved in the Foodies Festival this year! I have loads of great recipes to show you and you may well catch me on the live music stage too. Can’t wait to see you all in the summer.’

Foodies Festival began in 2004 and was rapidly dubbed the ‘Gastro Glastonbury’.At the three-day festival, visitors can enjoy the Chefs Theatre, Cake & Bake Theatre, Drinks Theatre with wine, champagne, beer and cocktail making masterclasses, a Shopping Village with award-winning artisan producers, plus experience a taste sensation on a mouth-watering stroll down Street Food Avenue, where guests will be spoilt for choice with a delicious array of international cuisine.

Children go free at Foodies, with a fun-packed programme to keep them occupied. The Kids Cookery Theatre run by SuperChefs is the place to create scrumptious recipes with a Teddy Bear Picnic theme, plus new for 2021 an extended Kids Zone, Craft Tent and funfair.

Other attractions include Foodies famous Chilli eating competition, which will feature a world record attempt from the reigning UK champion. More than 200 exhibitors will showcase their produce, providing festival-goers with a fantastic opportunity to sample the best of Edinburgh – and try a huge selection of delicious food from around the world.

Tickets are on sale now at www.foodiesfestival.com and 0844 9951111. Children aged 12 and under go free when accompanied by an adult.