Macallan Millennium Decanter could go for £25,000

A dram that’s regularly voted as one of the world’s most sought-after and desirable whiskies is going to auction next month.

The Macallan Millennium Decanter-50 year old-1949 is to be offered at Bonhams Christmas Whisky Sale in Edinburgh on Wednesday, 10 December carries a pre-sale estimate of £23,000-25,000.

The whisky was distilled in January 1949, and released in an edition of 900 to celebrate the millennium. It comes in a classic Caithness glass decanter, and is packaged in its own wooden case.

The sale also features:

A bottle of Hanyu Ichiro’s Malt-Queen of Hearts, from the famous Card Series. Estimate £10,000-12,000. Distilled in 1990, and bottled in 2006, this bottle is number 44 of a limited edition of 324. Bonhams holds the world record of HK$7,192,000 (£725,000) for the sale at auction of the Full Card Series, consisting of 54 bottles. This was set at Bonhams Hong Kong in August 2019.

A bottle of Black Bowmore-1964, from the Final Edition, bottled in 1995. Distilled and bottled by Morrison’s Bowmore Distillery. Estimate: £15,000-16,000.

A bottle of Macallan Pure Highland Malt. Estimate £10,000-15,000.

Bonhams whisky specialist in Edinburgh, Martin Green, said: ‘As usual our Christmas sale is the most varied of the year and it’s packed full of good things with something for everyone. The highlights, though, have to be the Macallan Millennium Decanter-50 year old-1949 that is always much in demand, and the Hanyu Ichiro’s Malt-Queen of Hearts, which is very rarely seen at auction.’

Find out more about the sale HERE.

The sale will take place at Bonham’s, 22 Queen Street, Edinburgh, on Tuesday 10 December at 11am.