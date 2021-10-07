Lochlea Distillery shows it has lots of bottle

Lochlea Distillery has showcased the first-look at the design for their inaugural expression, Lochlea Single Malt First Release.

Staying true to Lochlea Distillery and its working farm, the bespoke glass design features embossed tyre tracks which can be seen around the Ayrshire site, a clean and uncluttered label in a premium decanter style bottle.

The clear glass showcases the liquid’s non-chill filtered, natural colour.

Rooted in Scottish history, Lochlea was once home to Robert Burns himself. Burns worked the lush farmland from 1777 to 1784 and has inspired the honest, passionate and progressive nature of Lochlea Whisky.

Commercial manager for Lochlea Distillery, David Ferguson, said: ‘We’ve been quietly distilling, casking and maturing our liquid since 2018, and this is the first chance people will have to try Lochlea Whisky. We cannot wait to see it opened, shared and enjoyed.

‘A great deal of time, perseverance and attention to detail has gone into this first release to ensure it is as authentic to Lochlea as possible – nothing added and nothing taken away.

‘This whisky will showcase the DNA of our Lochlea spirit, with a slight twist, ensuring it is different to our core expression which is set to be released in early 2022.’

The UK can expect to see half of the first batch of 7000 bottles produced, with the rest being exported across 10 other markets in Europe and North America.

Independently owned Lochlea Distillery has been distilling, casking, and maturing their whisky since 2018. Patiently waiting to share their work with the world.

Ensuring full traceability from field to cask, the family-run farm grows and harvests their own barley, with the resulting draff used to feed local cattle and the water directly sourced on-site.

