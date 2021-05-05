Loch Lomond whisky group appoints fashion specialist

Independent distiller Loch Lomond Group is bringing Catherine Bonelli, an experienced fashion specialist, to the drinks world.

She has been appointed as managing director of Global Travel Retail (GTR).

Catherine is passionate and enthusiastic individual, well known in the travel retail industry, following roles at Italian fashion house Paul & Shark and Lacoste.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Loch Lomond Group said: ‘It is with great pleasure that we welcome Catherine to Loch Lomond Group as Managing Director of GTR. With vast experience and knowledge of the sector, we are confident that she will make a very positive impact on our GTR offering across the world.’

Catherine said: ‘Loch Lomond Group has a fantastic range of brands and it’s a real honour to join the company. Only last week, Glen Scotia was awarded Best whisky in the Word 2021 for the Glen Scotia 25 Year Old at the San Francisco Spirits Competition.

‘I’m looking forward to working with the team to grow the business around the planet, to accelerate the awareness of Loch Lomond brands and to give customers the possibility to taste such qualitative spirits.’

Loch Lomond Group’s various brands are listed in numerous duty free retailers, including locations in France, Germany the Nordics, China, the Middle East and the US.

For further information visit www.lochlomondgroup.com