Crolla brothers launch healthy meal prep business

If there’s one thing I have loved about the past two weeks, it’s the palpable feeling we are all on a reboot. Emerging from our lockdown slumber, many of us are searching for ways to re-establish routines, lose a few pounds, and reintroduce a healthy balance back into our lives. That’s where the Crolla brothers, Leandro and Alberto, come in.

Launching a new Edinburgh-based meal prep business focusing on healthy food, the brothers’ Good Stuff company offers health-conscious customers simple, calorie-controlled meals that are cooked by professional chefs using local, seasonal ingredients. Meat and fish is supplied by Campbells Prime Meat, while vegetables come straight from Mark Murphy, a local fruit and vegetable wholesaler.

There are 16 dishes to choose from, all of which can be delivered directly to any Edinburgh postcode seven days a week – and though past experience has taught me to avoid ‘low fat’/‘low carb’ options like the plague, I can vouch for the fact the Crolla brothers’ pre-prepared meals are packed full of flavour. At under 600 calories per meal, this is ideal for those manic mid-week evenings where time is short and energy levels are dwindling.

Included in the line-up of meals are King Prawn Red Pesto Pasta, Harissa Cod, Creole Chicken Rice Bowls, Classic Kedgeree, and Chicken Pad Thai. For the vegetarians and vegans out there, the current options are Halloumi and Cauli Rice, Superfood Salad, and a delicious Vegan BBQ Pulled Jackfruit dish. All too often, vegan dishes feel like an afterthought on menus, but with roasted sweet potatoes, sweetcorn and edamame beans, this was an absolute delight.

Both the Pulled Jackfruit and the Prawn Red Pesto Pasta took ten minutes in the oven (alternatively you can put them in the microwave for three minutes). Minimum hassle, minimum mess in the kitchen, and their packaging is 100% biodegradable. As an added bonus, you can pair your Good Stuff order with your My Fitness Pal, allowing you to track calorie intake alongside your exercise goals.

Co-owner Leandro Crolla says, ‘Good Stuff provides a sustainable way of life by delivering the freshest and most nutritious meals to your door. All our meals are under 600 calories, prepared by our professional chef team in Edinburgh, delivered straight to your door and ready to eat in minutes. We want to help simplify your busy life or fuel your fitness journey with good food that tastes great and offers a healthy meal plan at least five days a week.’

Manuel Giametti, the chef in charge of Good Stuff’s recipes, hopes to change the menu every month, offering customers a range of seasonal dishes to choose from. Customers are able to order bundles of five, ten or fifteen. Prices start from £32 for a bundle of five. Delivery is an additional £3.50 for central Edinburgh and £4 for all other EH postcodes.

To find out more, visit Good Stuff’s website.