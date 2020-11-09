Local landmarks inspire Kingsbarns’ whisky names

KINGSBARNS, the family-owned distillery in Fife, has today unveiled its latest whisky – Balcomie.

Matured in American oak butts that previously held oloroso sherry, the whisky is named after the nearby Balcomie Castle.

William Wemyss, founder and managing director of the distillery, said: “Place and heritage is hugely important to us as a company and we’re proud of where we come from, therefore, we’re naming each of our future core range releases after different landmarks in Fife – starting with Balcomie.

“Our distillery is surrounded by a magnificent landscape with a wealth of history and we wanted to capture the essence of this with Balcomie – a product we’re really excited to share.

“The new addition to our range allows whisky lovers to enjoy fruity and indulgent flavours from an original bottle designed to honour our Scottish heritage.

“The Balcomie is perfect for cold, autumnal evenings and is guaranteed to take whisky fans on a stunning flavour journey – we hope customers love it as much as we do.”

