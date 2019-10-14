Live whisky tasting to stream on Amazon UK

John Dewar & Sons has teamed up with Amazon for its first-ever livestream alcohol tasting and Amazon UK’s first-ever livestream event on 24 October.

The intention is to help educate new and existing whisky drinkers on Scotch, and innovate within the alcohol ecommerce space.

Ahead of the livestream, the Single Malt Discovery Collection, a limited-edition set of three single malt whiskies available exclusively from Amazon.co.uk, has been launched today, allowing consumers who purchase to take part in the tasting.

The announcement of the livestream, which will be available on Amazon UK and Amazon DE, follows research by IWSR stating that US$6.5bn of spirits were sold online in 2018 with the UK and Germany leading as two of the biggest single malt markets in the world worth $630m and $230m respectively.

The Single Malt Discovery Collection boasts three remarkable Scotch whiskies, with 200ml bottles comprising: Aberfeldy 12 Years Old, Aultmore 12 Years Old and Craigellachie 13 Years Old, together in one exclusive Single Malt Discovery Collection gift box.

Recognising that the digital environment is becoming ever more crucial to connect and interact with consumers, Mike Birch, vice president of digital commerce for Bacardi, said: ‘We are excited to be at the forefront of Amazon’s livestream movement, the live tasting is a global first for Amazon UK and we’re really proud to be a part of it. There’s more interest than ever in whisky and we’re giving consumers the opportunity to become experts from the comfort of their homes, and I can’t wait to join in.

‘The online marketplace for the drinks industry is rapidly expanding, particularly in the UK which is one of the biggest single malt markets in Europe worth $630m alone. Single Malt whisky is one of the hottest drink categories in the world, growing at 10% each year and seeing the increase in online sales, we are serious about leading and innovating this growing channel.

‘There is a new generation of drinkers who prefer to purchase alcohol online than in-store, making this a big growth opportunity for the Bacardi portfolio. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Amazon – arguably the world’s biggest online retailer – to showcase our brands and products to consumers from a different angle.’

The livestream event will take viewers through a full tasting of all the whiskies available in the limited-edition Single Malt Discovery Collection, exploring the distinctive flavour notes of each Scotch and the fascinating heritage of each brand.

The livestream will be hosted by Malt Master, Stephanie Macleod, award-winning drinks commentator, Alice Lascelles and Brand Home Ambassador, Matthew Cordiner.

Stephanie added: ‘This exclusive Single Malt Discovery Collection is a truly phenomenal and flavourful set of aged malts. These whiskies have been aged for 12 and 13 years in an array of Bourbon and Sherry casks, developing the smoothest and finest of flavours. This is the first livestreamed whisky tasting for Amazon in the UK and I can’t wait to go live!’

The Single Malt Discovery Collection includes three single malt Scotch whiskies:

Aberfeldy 12-Year Old is mellowed in handmade oak casks using time honoured techniques and longer fermentation, which brings to life the rare honeyed sweetness and notes of spice and vanilla. Crafted in the foothills of the Central Highlands with water from the Pitilie Burn water source, the water source is famed for its deposits of gold. This smooth, sweet dram offers rich rewards for those who like to dig deeper.

Aultmore 12-Year Old is rated as ‘top class’ by industry experts and highly regarded in the whisky community. The whisky is made with Foggie Moss-filtered water, creating crisp, light herbal notes with exceptionally smooth notes of rosemary and thyme. Filtered through bracken, gorse and heather, the whisky’s character is infused and refined by this mysterious water source.

Craigellachie 13-Year Old hails from the heart of Scotch territory but is anything but your typical Speyside whisky. It is the only distillery to oil-fire its malted barley, coupled with the traditional use of worm tubs, gives its spirit a muscular more robust character.

Purchase the Single Malt Discovery Collection, bottled at 46% ABV, RRP £40 on Amazon.co.uk and join Amazon UK’s first ever livestream whisky tasting at 7.30pm at www.amazon.co.uk/singlemalts