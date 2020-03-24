Last orders called on While We Wait series

The Isle of Raasay Distillery has unveiled the fifth and final instalment of its While We Wait single malt Scotch whisky series.

It comes ahead of the island’s highly anticipated inaugural Isle of Raasay Single Malt release later this year.

Raasay While We Wait – Last Orders ends the distillery’s five-year countdown towards the releasing of the first legal single malt Scotch whisky from an island rooted in centuries of expertise.

The Last Orders release combines peated and unpeated spirit expressions to provide discerning whisky drinkers with an accurate representation of the tastes and flavour to expect from the Isle of Raasay’s inaugural spirit. Matured in bourbon barrels and finished in first and second fill Tuscan red wine French oak casks for 18 months, Last Orders imparts a bounty of dark fruit flavours and character.

Co-founder Alasdair Day said: ‘This fifth and final release of our While We Wait series is a highly significant step forward for our distillery. Our team are constantly looking to push the boundaries of whisky making, exploring the effect that different finishes and casks have on the flavour profile, and this spirit is the perfect embodiment of our ethos.

‘Raasay While We Wait – Last Orders marks the last opportunity to purchase a piece of history, to be a part of our journey and to enjoy the final release of something we are very proud of as we look forward to bottling our inaugural Isle of Raasay single malt later this year.’

Isle of Raasay Distillery is one of Scotland’s newest, pioneering distilleries. Located between the Isle of Skye and Scotland’s spectacular west coast, Isle of Raasay Distillery’s vision is to create the finest Hebridean single malt Scotch whisky and fully immerse whisky lovers in the Raasay experience at its five-star visitor centre and Victorian guesthouse with spectacular views of Skye’s Cuillin peaks.

Raasay While We Wait: Last Orders is priced at £45 and available to purchase at raasaydistillery.com and Master of Malt. Customers can also pre-order the inaugural Isle of Raasay single malt HERE.