Last few bottles of Kingsbarns whisky are released

Due to popular demand and a surge in sales, Kingsbarns Distillery have announced the last remaining bottles of their latest annual release Distillery Reserve 2021.

Isabella Wemyss, Kingsbarns Distillery production director, hand-selected the first fill ex-Bourbon barrels and first fill STR (shaved, toasted and recharred) red wine barriques to age this limited-edition light, fruity Kingsbarns spirit in.

Bottled at cask strength, the nose is said to have ‘Baking spices to the fore’, on the palate ‘sticky stem ginger pudding’ with a finish of ‘wood spice, clove and rhubarb & ginger jam’. The result is a light and fruity whisky imbued with sweet spice and orange flavours.

Isabella said: ‘Our annual Distillery Reserve limited-release has been incredibly popular with our loyal Kingsbarns fans, showing the evolution of our spirit. We’re constantly experimenting and discovering the impact of our signature cask maturations on our delicate, light spirit. It’s exciting to see each release on our distillery birthday.

‘For this year’s release, we’ve increased the ratio of STR casks in our signature makeup to give an indication of the ongoing maturation of our spirit. We’ve retained our light and elegant distillery character, with more spice and sticky fruit notes. There’s a real balance to it, especially at such high strength.

‘With only a few bottles remaining we’re encouraging our fans to head to the distillery webpage or, even better, take a visit to our distillery.’

Priced at £65 and bottled at a cask strength of 61.8% ABV, the limited-edition bottles are available directly from Kingsbarns Distillery and the distillery’s online shop: https://www.kingsbarnsdistillery.com/

