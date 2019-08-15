Lagavulin takes to the air with exclusive release

A brand new single malt crafted at the renowned Lagavulin distillery is now available exclusively at selected Dufry Travel Retail stores.

Lagavulin 10 Year Old has been created on Islay’s spectacular southern shoreline.

The 10 Year Old is available now in Dufry Travel Retail stores in the UK and will roll out to selected European markets as well as the Americas, Middle East, and Asia later in the year.

Anna MacDonald, marketing and innovation director at Diageo Global Travel, said: ‘Lagavulin 10 Year Old is a rare and wonderful innovation from an incredibly skilled team of expert whisky-makers who draw on more than 200 years of craft. This iconic Scotch is the embodiment of the legendary island of Islay from where this richly textured whisky derives its intense and remarkable nose of smoky, briny sweetness.

‘To have this new and highly-anticipated single malt as a Dufry exclusive is a great incentive for consumers in search of new and exceptional flavour experiences to peruse the Dufry aisles as they await their flight.

‘We have a long-standing partnership with Dufry, and the team there have helped us to create a number of inspiring in-store experiences to mark the launch, including sampling opportunities and engaging displays replete with sensory elements all designed to delight our consumers.’

Dr Craig Wilson, master of malts at Diageo, said: ‘To many people, Lagavulin is the definitive Islay malt and, like other members of the family, this new expression has a charming exuberance and full-on character.

‘What makes this single malt unique is the combination of refill, bourbon and freshly-charred casks that we used in its creation. The bourbon casks add a sweetness to the flavour and the freshly-charred casks add spicy and woody notes. The different wood types used have helped create a whisky with a fiery yet light and smoky yet smooth character – one that is filled with surprising contrasts.’

On the palate, Lagavulin 10 Year Old is sweet and salty at first, before it builds to a fiery crescendo with a spicy and smoky finish that is both intense and warming. It is bottled at 43% with an RRP of £50 for 70cl.