King’s Inch honoured to take best spirit in show title

Small batch King’s Inch single malt whisky has been named the UK’s best spirit in show at the London Spirit’s Competition 2022 which took place at St Mary’s in London.

The 2022 competition saw almost 1000 product entries with King’s Inch whisky – one of the final legacy projects by top Scotch industry legend, Dr Jim Swan, also taking home a gold medal award.

Scoring 95/100 – the Scotch whisky stood out to judges as it was the fourth highest award by points, alongside being recognised as best spirit in show for the UK at the prestigious awards.

Gold awards are only given out to the best spirits on the global stage, ensuring not only a top-quality spirit but one that stands out on the shelf and on the back bar with great value for money.

The London Spirits Competition is an international leading spirits competition where spirits are judged by quality, value and package by real trade buyers and top bartenders. These include representatives from some of the country’s most prestigious restaurants, bars, and hotels such as the Ritz, Le Manoir, Gleneagles, the Goring, the Connaught, and Claridges.

The double accolade follows another recent 95 point gold rating from the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) Awards last month, where King’s Inch came out top and took home a gold medal.

Released in November 2021, King’s Inch Whisky is named after the old imperial measurement of an inch, and a forgotten island in the Clyde, King’s Inch is Glaswegian through and through, with the spirit described as full of style and character. It has been painstakingly produced in small batches to create a smooth, fruity and characterful spirit.

Distilled with west coast barley and Scottish water from Loch Katrine by Jack Mayo in Glasgow, the spirit is then aged in Bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks. This modern whisky is on track to disrupt the category with its first release of 5000 bottles.

The small-batch Lowland Single Malt was produced and bottled exclusively for Courageous Spirits who are known for award-winning Glaswegin premium gin.

Jack Docherty, King’s Inch brand ambassador said: ‘We knew our whisky was special and this award cements our belief in creating a world-class product that we’ve worked tirelessly to create. To win the best spirit in the UK is an outstanding achievement for our debut into the category, and we’re thankful to all our team for crafting a world-class product.’

King’s Inch single malt whisky is now available priced at £45 from HERE.