Just a week to go until distillery opens its doors

There’s just a week to go until the opening of the first single malt whisky distillery in the centre of Edinburgh for almost 100 years.

Holyrood Distillery, will throw open its doors on 30 July, and has also launched bookings for its tour experiences.

Bookings for Holyrood’s range of daily guided distillery tours, all of which focus on exploring flavour, are now open via its website at https://www.holyrooddistillery.co.uk/tours/ with tickets for adults starting at £14.

The opening day and first tour of the distillery on Tuesday 30 July will be a historic occasion for the capital and the whisky industry, as there hasn’t been an operational single malt distillery in central Edinburgh since 1925 when The Edinburgh Distillery (aka Glen Sciennes) closed.

The distillery, which will produce single malt whisky alongside a range of gins and gin liqueurs, has been built in a former railway goods shed dating back to 1831.

Located on the edge of Holyrood Park and close to popular Edinburgh Festival Fringe venues The Pleasance and George Square, the new distillery is within easy walking distance of the city’s main attractions, including The National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse. It is also a short walk or bus ride from Waverley Station.

With its central location, visitor experiences and shop, the aim is to offer a major visitor attraction for both tourists and locals. The distillery will focus on the creation of maximum flavour in all the spirits it produces.

Holyrood Distillery is the notion of Canadian Rob Carpenter who, in 2013, first had the idea for a distillery and visitor experience in central Edinburgh. Rob, who founded the Canadian branch of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society together with his wife Kelly, has brought his vision to life in partnership with co-founder David Robertson, who has 25 years’ experience in the industry.

Spirit production will be handled by distillery manager Jack Mayo, previously of The Glasgow Distillery, alongside distillers Ollie Salvesen and Elizabeth Machin. All three are graduates of Heriot-Watt University’s renowned Brewing and Distilling course. In total, the project has already created 30 new jobs.

Rob said: ‘I’m thrilled to announce that we’ll open the doors to our distillery on Tuesday 30th July. It’s been an incredible journey to get to this point, and to be able to bring back single malt whisky back to the heart of Edinburgh for the first time in almost 100 years is a true privilege. A big thank you is also owed to our neighbours who have been patient with the build over the past year.’

Debs Newman, Holyrood’s visitor experience director, added: ‘Today is a big day for us as we open up our bookings for our range of tours. Offering great tours for our visitors is an integral part of the distillery design, and there are a range of tours available to visitors to suit all levels of interest, with even more variety to come in future.

‘Given our location in the centre of Edinburgh, we’re within easy walking distance of the city’s major attractions so we’re ready to welcome everyone, from locals to tourists, to explore what we have created and the amazing world of flavour in both whisky and gin.’