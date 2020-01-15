Just 390 bottles of the 1977 – priced at £3000 each

Highland distillery Tomatin has today announced the newest expression from the Warehouse 6 collection: The 1977.

This luxury whisky is the first in the distillery’s history to be matured in a Sauternes wine cask, resulting in an exceptional explosion of tropical flavours.

Tomatin’s whisky from the 1970s is known for its deep and complex fruit flavours. This unique flavour profile combines stunningly with the intense notes of coconut, mango and ginger that are a trademark of the Sauternes region of France.

The delicate balance of flavours has resulted in one of Tomatin’s most exceptional spirits to date, yielding just 390 bottles priced at £3,000 each.

Graham Eunson, distillery operations director at Tomatin, said: ‘Of the thousands of casks held at Tomatin, we’ve only ever acquired a handful of Sauternes wine casks. Using any one of them, even for one of our oldest and most valuable whiskies wasn’t a decision we made lightly; we knew from the start that it could be difficult to impart the flavours of the wine cask to the whisky without overwhelming it.

‘Despite the immense challenge, I’m pleased to say that our team has produced a truly exceptional whisky that includes notes of apricot, peach, sweet honeysuckle and spice, all enticed from the Sauternes cask’s influence.’

The 1977 expression has spent its life maturing in Warehouse 6, the traditional dunnage style warehouse where Tomatin’s most treasured casks are laid low above a cool earthen floor. Cared for by several generations of the distillery’s workforce, their dedication is perfectly matched by the complex meteorological conditions that surround the towns of Sauternes and Barsac to produce extraordinarily sweet wine. These fruity notes have influenced the whisky over time, resulting in a luxurious expression that dances across the palate for a gloriously long finish.

As with every Warehouse 6 release, each expression pays tribute to the Tomatin craftsmen that have been custodians of exceptional Scotch for generations. The 1977 is no different, and as with the previous luxury expressions in the series, (the 1971, 1972 & 1975), each of the 390 units is decanted into an exquisite hand blown Glencairn Crystal decanter with unique copper decoration.

This luxury bottle is presented with two glasses (also Glencairn Crystal), a solid copper stopper, along with a numbered certificate detailing the remarkable journey of the whisky.

Bottled at natural cask strength (49% alc/vol), each of the 390 units of The 1977 is priced at £3,000 and will be available from specialist retailers throughout the UK and the world.

For more details visit Tomatin. It is available from whisky specialists and online retailers including Harrods , The Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt.