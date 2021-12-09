Just 200 bottles of Eden Mill’s Cask Strength single malt

Eden Mill, St Andrews have unveiled an exclusive limited batch of Cask Strength Single Malt in celebration of Hogmanay 2021, with just 200 bottles available.

This undiluted liquid at its natural cask strength of 60.7% came from the casks of Eden Mill’s 2021 Release Single Malt, which launched in November to mark St Andrew’s Day.

The small batch of whisky has been drawn at its purest form from a perfect marriage of first-fill bourbon casks and ex-oloroso sherry casks, using spirit distilled from pale malted barley.

Scott Ferguson, head distiller for Eden Mill said: ‘The result is a beautifully rich dram that carries notes of caramelised pears and fruit crumble, with undertones of hazelnut praline and a long-lasting peppery finish.

‘The Eden Mill 2021 Cask Strength Release allows you to experience our whisky straight from the cask in its natural form and it is very special for us to be able to share the liquid in this way.

‘We’re proud of the evolution of our cask and spirit as it ages and develops over time and through the years since we started the distillery; this release is only our second ever cask strength whisky and it showcases the maturation of character brilliantly.

‘This special limited bottling marks the end of the year for Eden Mill and welcomes in an exciting new era as we prepare to open our new carbon neutral distillery and visitor centre in 2022, when we look forward to raising a dram with friends old and new.’

Eden Mill 2021 Single Malt Scotch Cask Strength (70cl) is £115 and 60.7% ABV. Available to buy exclusively from edenmill.com.

Eden Mill’s 2021 Release Single Malt is also available to buy from edenmill.com and Eden Mill stores in Glasgow (Silverburn), St Andrews and Livingston.