ARRAN brings its hotel range to the masses

ARRAN Sense of Scotland has teamed up with Malmaison, one of the world’s leading award-winning luxury lifestyle hotels, to release an exclusive new scent to customers.

Available as both shampoo and bath & shower gel, the relaxing yet invigorating Figleaf fragrance is a bespoke blend created for the boutique hotel chain, which can be found in each and every Malmaison suite across the UK.

Now, fans of the hotel can enjoy that same indulgent product at home, evoking memories of times spent there.

Opening with a burst of freshly picked fig leaf, ARRAN Sense of Scotland’s bespoke Malmaison blend immediately refreshes the senses with hints of violet, orange and basil. Complemented by fresh, fruity notes of blackcurrant combined with the woody musk of cedarwood to create a soothing, mellow scent, that’s both invigorating and relaxing.

Enriched with pro-vitamin B5 ARRAN Sense of Scotland’s formulas gently cleanse and condition skin and hair leaving it refreshed and deeply nourished.

ARRAN Sense of Scotland Figleaf Bath and Shower Gel is £16 to buy HERE.

ARRAN Sense of Scotland Malmaison Figleaf Conditioning Shampoo is £16 to buy HERE.

ARRAN Sense of Scotland creates bath, body and home fragrance collections inspired by and proudly made on the Isle of Arran. For three decades, the family-run company has been creating vibrant, evocative scents from their Home Farm factory – an old dairy farm for the historic Brodick Castle.