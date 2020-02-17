Johnnie Walker Princes Street unveils over 160 new jobs

Johnnie Walker is launching a search for over 160 new staff for their new global visitor experience in the heart of Edinburgh, the centrepiece of a £185 million investment in whisky experiences across Scotland.

The global whisky, one of the world’s most valuable brands, is recruiting for a number of roles including; ambassadors, retail staff, bartenders, concierge and performance artists for the new 81,000 sq ft visitor experience, due to open on Princes Street at the end of 2020.

Featuring two roof top bars, a flagship retail store, a variety of interactive tours, exclusive tasting experiences and much more, Johnnie Walker Princes Street will offer the ultimate whisky experience for guests from home and abroad.

Ambassadors will guide guests through the building, passionately telling the story of Johnnie Walker and the single malt and single grain whiskies from which it is crafted. Applicants should be natural presenters and ideally have previous experience as a tour guide or similar role.

Retail staff will work in the retail store – a fabulous experiential destination in its own right – and will serve customers, helping them to find their personal favourite or identify a great gift. Full training will be provided but applicants should have some retail experience and be a strong communicator with great customer service skills.

Based in the stunning rooftop bars, the bar team will offer visitors Johnnie Walker’s famous highball serves, as well as helping them discover new flavour combinations no matter where they are on their whisky journey. Previous bar experience is essential, along with a passion for mixology and scotch.

A team of concierges will welcome guests and help them plan their visit. Strong customer service, along with interpersonal and communication skills are essential for these roles.

The story of John Walker and his journey will be a fundamental part of the brand home and a team of performance artists are required to help bring that story to life. These roles are best suited to actors who can really get into character and have a background in live acting or performance art.

Barbara Smith, general manager of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: ‘Our new Johnnie Walker brand home is set to be the most exciting visitor experience to hit Edinburgh for some time and will welcome visitors from around the world. We need a team to help us create an unforgettable experience so we are looking for remarkable talent who can provide our guests with a warm Scottish welcome and tell the Johnnie Walker story to the world.

‘This year we are celebrating Johnnie Walker’s 200th year and toasting the brand founder John Walker who was constantly pushing boundaries to deliver a top-class product, ahead of its time. We’re looking for a team who epitomise that ethos and can help us deliver an experience he would be proud of. So, if you are passionate about always moving forward then we want to hear from you.’

Johnnie Walker Princes Street offers staff a strong reward and benefits package and extensive training and development, setting a pathway for great career opportunities across Johnnie Walker and parent company Diageo. As an employer Diageo is committed to paying staff a living wage. Recognising the need for flexibility, employees can also expect a range of shift and working patterns to cater for people at all ages and stages of life.

To discover more about the roles available or to apply visit www.diageo.com/en/careers/johnnie-walker-princes-street/