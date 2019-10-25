Johnnie Walker previews new Blue Label packaging

Johnnie Walker today (Friday) celebrates the remarkable rarity of Scotland with a preview of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Rare Side of Scotland.

This is a limited edition bottle and pack designed by Timorous Beasties, the award-winning Glasgow-based textile design studio.

A celebration of its Scottish roots, Johnnie Walker has partnered with one of the country’s most creative brands to design the intricate bottle, with the new pack bringing to life the beauty of the flora and fauna found across the four corners of Scotland.

Alistair McAuley, co-founder and one half of Timorous Beasties, said: ‘We’ve always been passionate about seeking out the rarest beauty to be found in Scotland and showcasing it to the world, and that’s definitely a passion shared by the Johnnie Walker team.

‘We take great inspiration from the natural beauty of the local landscape, and it was a privilege to mark this with a bespoke design – an invitation to everyone to come and experience the rugged and rare charm of the Scottish wilderness.’

The stunning design is dominated by one of the rarest natural beauties in the world, the Aurora Borealis (or Northern Lights), shining theatrically over the Scottish Highlands. Below this iconic backdrop soar three of Scotland’s rare large birds – the majestic white-tailed eagle, the unmistakable curlew and the rapid eider duck.

Illustrated in beautiful detail alongside these ‘beasties’ are two of Scotland’s smallest rare wonders: the narrow-bordered bee hawk-moth, and Scotland’s smallest butterfly – the Small Blue. Floral depictions of machair, saxifrage and mountain havens complete the evocative scene.

This remarkable eco-system has pollinated and nurtured the perfect environment for creating the signature flavours of Johnnie Walker whisky for almost two centuries.

Johnnie Walker master blender Dr Jim Beveridge, said: ‘Exploring the rarest spirits from the four corners of Scotland has been a remarkable privilege and a personal passion throughout my four decades at Johnnie Walker.

‘The celebration of rare, exceptional Scotch whiskies – paired with the rare craftsmanship of our team of expert whisky makers – will always be at the very heart of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. We know that our devotion to our craft is mirrored by Timorous Beasties, and this is highlighted by these beautiful bottle designs.’

Inside every bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label are remarkably rare, handpicked whiskies from the four corners of Scotland – each bringing unique flavours and a distinctive character of their own.

Only 1 in 10,000 casks in our unparalleled reserves of over ten million maturing Scotch whiskies has the richness and character required to intricately craft Johnnie Walker Blue Label, including some irreplaceable casks from long-closed “ghost” distilleries. The result is a velvety-smooth whisky, with a remarkably rare depth of character.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Rare Side of Scotland – A Limited Edition Design by the Timorous Beasties Studio is bottled at an ABV of 40% and will be available from selected stockists from 1 December at a RRP of £235.