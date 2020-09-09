Johnnie Walker centre back on track

WHISKY maker Diageo now expects to open the doors to its Johnnie Walker visitors’ centre on Edinburgh’s Princes Street next summer.

The company – Scotland’s largest distiller and the owner of brands including Bell’s, J&B and Talisker – announced the revised timescale as it launched the attraction’s website.

Construction work on the former department store site restarted in June following a three-month halt during the lockdown.

The eight-storey attraction will include rooftop bars with views of Edinburgh Castle and the Firth of Forth.

Barbara Smith, managing director of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: “The past few months have been so difficult and disruptive for everyone and we know there is still a long way to go, but we keep walking with confidence and we are looking to the future with positivity.”

