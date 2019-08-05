Jody is whisky brand ambassador for Scotland

The co-owner of a Scots cocktail bar has taken on the role of first ever Monkey Shoulder whisky brand ambassador to Scotland and the North.

Independent family distillers William Grant & Sons UK has confirmed the appointment of Jody Buchan, co-owner of Kin Edinburgh.

With a wealth of industry experience and knowledge, not only has Jody successfully launched a bar, named in the UK’s Best Cocktail Bars List, but has also recently been named Scotland’s Mixologist of the Year and Scotland’s Spirits Enthusiast of the Year.

Jody’s full-time role will see him working alongside current UK Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador, John Wayte, to lead the way in challenging the conventional; and inspiring the on-trade, retailers, press and drinkers in the home of Scotch, with the cheeky brand’s ‘Made for Mixing’ ethos.

Ieuan Morgan, Monkey Shoulder UK brand manager, said: ‘Team Monkey is pleased to welcome another talented brand ambassador to the fold. Jody’s experience and passion is just what we were looking for when searching for an ambassador to shake up the north.’

Jody said: ‘I’m honoured and excited to join the Monkey Shoulder crew and take on the “Monkey of the North” role; bringing my love of sharing the rich history of spirits and drinks with all. First on the list, I’m heading to Edinburgh Fringe with the epic mixer truck – see you there!’