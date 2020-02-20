Highland Park exclusive for World Duty Free and Heathrow

Highland Park has created an exclusive single cask whisky bottling for World Duty Free and Heathrow.

This extremely limited whisky – just 642 bottles available – is launching today (20 February) and will be available exclusively at the World of Whiskies main stores in all four terminals at the airport.

Filled on the 13th March 2006 and bottled at 12 years, this single cask draws its flavour from a mix of first fill American oak and sherry puncheon casks and is bottled at a cask strength 64.4% ABV. Deep russet in colour, and with a nose of rich vanilla, almonds and gentle smoke, it delivers sweet marzipan lemon peel, and vanilla on the palate, finishing with an exquisite and lingering sweetness mingled with citrus peel.

Highland Park, the most northern distillery in Scotland, has been a working distillery since 1798. It is one of a handful of distilleries in Scotland that still hand turns its floor maltings in order to retain the whisky’s distinctive and aromatic smokiness.

Using hand-cut peat, sourced just seven miles from the Highland Park distillery in Orkney, the whisky’s aromatic peat is an integral part to the whisky making process at Highland Park.

Jeremy Speirs, managing director EMEA Travel Retail, Edrington, said: ‘Highland Park continues to innovate and excite customers with its single cask range. This limited edition is available only at Heathrow, World of Whiskies.

‘It offers our valued customers the opportunity to own a unique cask strength bottling of Highland Park – perfectly balanced, it will not disappoint.’

Paul Martin, UK Liquor Category Manager at Dufry, added: ‘We’re delighted to present this one-off Highland Park Single Cask Bottling to our customers, delivering excitement and differentiation in our single malt offer.’

Fraser Brown, Retail Director at Heathrow, concluded: ‘As the UK’s only hub airport, Heathrow is always proud to showcase the best of Britain in our products. That is why we are so pleased to offer another fantastic example of Scottish produce and an exclusive experience for passengers, with this limited edition Highland Park Single Cask.’

The RSP of the Highland Park Single Cask for World of Whiskies at Heathrow is £105.