Golden colours of autumn at new whisky festival

A new whisky celebration is to be held in the north of Scotland this autumn.

The first Whisky Colours Festival will be held from 10 to 14 October. It is a celebration of all things whisky and is centred in Dufftown, the malt whisky capital of the world.

A spokesman for the organisers said: ‘We have been inspired by the vast range of whisky colours that are mirrored in the beauty of the phenomenal autumn scenery in and around Dufftown with the woodlands displaying their stunning colours and the bright golden barley in the fields.

‘You will be able to get up close and personal with some of the biggest names in the whisky industry to provide a truly intimate whisky experience.

‘Our aim is to bring you extra special whisky experiences with an autumnal theme that will be truly something to remember.

‘We are partnering with Tannochbrae Restaurant, Cragganmore Distillery, Glen Moray Distillery and Glenfarclas Distillery for dining and tasting experiences. We are teaming up with Morrison & MacKay and the Highlander Inn, to bring a unique autumnal tasting and lunch.’

There will also be masterclasses from Adelphi, Berry Bros & Rudd, Kilchoman Distillery, Murray McDavid and Speyside Distillery.

In addition, there is also a special tour to Aberlour Distillery with a walk to Linn Falls, with more to be announced.

The festival will culminate in a closing event hosted by key partner Tannochbrae Cuisine that will bring together all elements of the festival: whisky, music and food with lots of fun.

The festival website is the place to go for details on all the events www.whiskycoloursfestival.com. Tickets are on sale now.