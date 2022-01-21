Glenlivet launches glassless edible whisky cocktail capsules

The Glenlivet has unveiled a controversial new collection of glassless and edible whisky cocktail capsules.

The distillers believe they are set to change the future of whisky and move the debate from ‘ice or no ice’ to ‘glass or no glass’.

The capsules have been refined to an elegant new spherical shape. They also come in five brand new flavours, exploring a wide range of The Glenlivet’s premium offering and changing every predetermined concept of what a cocktail should be:

Ool La La – The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve, peach and oolong tea, vanilla syrup

Scottish Coffee – The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve, coffee, cane sugar

Old Fashioned – The Glenlivet 12, Angostura Bitters, simple syrup, water

Whisky Sour – The Glenlivet 12, lemon juice, simple syrup

Mai Tai – The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve, lime juice, orgeat syrup, triple sec

The launch marks the first time the capsules will be available since their initial launch in 2019, which saw whisky traditionalists, and beyond, up in arms.

The latest collection has been created in partnership with edible mixology experts, Molecular Experience, and now features a spherical capsule shatpe to create an even smoother tasting experience, which is also natural, vegan-friendly and gluten free.

From January 27, curious drinkers will get the opportunity to try The Glenlivet’s controversial collection of glassless and edible whisky cocktail capsules at an innovative sensory experience, hosted exclusively at The Den Soho.

During the ‘Dramming in the Dark’ experience, guests will be fully immersed in an ultra-Instagrammable room filled with futuristic lights and mirrors. The 30 minute bookable sessions will be available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday (January 27 – February 19).