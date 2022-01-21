Tickets now on sale for StAnza poetry festival

The wait is finally over as tickets for this year’s StAnza festival go on sale.

With the full programme now online, the box office is open for the much-anticipated event which takes place in March from its festival hub in St Andrews, Fife.

The seven-day, hybrid festival, combining the best of live and online performances, will launch with a Scottish poetry and music extravaganza, featuring artists and speakers from every corner of the country.

StAnza runs from March 7 to 13, with a line-up including internationally acclaimed poets from all over the world. The festival, titled Stories Like Starting Points, is part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022, a year in which stories inspired by, created, or written in Scotland will be showcased and celebrated.

Festival director Lucy Burnett said: ‘It’s so exciting to be only weeks away from welcoming the world to Fife to explore the widest diversity of poetry, and with tickets on sale the countdown is definitely on for this year’s festival.

‘We’re delighted StAnza is returning in full live format but with the addition of an online programme, all under the title Stories Like Starting Points. As part of Scotland’s Year of Stories, the festival will be exploring the role of narrative in contemporary work as we look to redefine StAnza as an intervention in poetry, which neither poets nor audiences feel that they can miss.’

Among the headline voices performing at the festival is winner of the prestigious Costa Book Prize, Hannah Lowe. She will be joined by Scotland’s national poet Kathleen Jamie, a previous winner of the Forward Prize, the Costa Prize and Scotland’s Book of the Year, and Luke Kennard, last year’s winner of the Forward Prize for Best Collection.

Other poets performing include Vahni Capildeo, Mona Arshi, Ian Duhig, Testament, Nadine Aisha Jassaet, William Letford, J.O. Morgan and many more.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting StAnza as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022. Scotland offers the perfect stage for events and this year’s festival will give audiences the opportunity to enjoy a wealth of contemporary poetry from Scotland and beyond, both at live events in St Andrews and online.’

The festival will feature over 150 poets and artists taking part in over 110 events with over 60 available online. The programme includes traditional StAnza favourites, Poetry Centre Stage, the StAnza Lecture, the Slam, Poetry Cafes and Past and Present. In addition there will be a number of new events for 2022 including Dinner Dates: In Conversation, a Poetry Golf Workshop with Luke Kennard and Round the World events from StAnza’s pre-festival poetry tour.

StAnza is supported by EventScotland as part of the Year of Stories 2022 and by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland.

For updates on StAnza, visit www.stanzapoetry.org