Glenfiddich’s Grand Cru is a French fancy

Glenfiddich is today releasing its latest innovation to be added to the family run distillery’s prestigious collection of aged single malts – Grand Cru.

An exclusive expression that’s been matured for 23 years and finished in rare French cuvée oak casks, it blends together the finest flavours from Scotland and France, to create a true taste of luxury to celebrate with others.

Grand Cru is the only Glenfiddich Single Malt to undergo this finishing in French cuvée casks that once contained the liquid that goes on to become some of the world’s most extraordinary sparkling wines.

The remarkably rich whisky, already intense in flavour thanks to long maturation in American and European oak casks at the Glenfiddich Distillery, is further bolstered with extra intensity from rare French cuvée casks.

On the nose, there’s apple blossom, freshly baked bread and candied lemon to discover. To taste, layers of rich vanilla oak, sweet brioche, sandalwood, pear sorbet and white grape all culminate to create an unforgettable drinking experience, specially crafted to be shared and celebrated.

Glenfiddich malt naster, Brian Kinsman, said: ‘Breaking category conventions once more, this unusual collaboration presented an exciting opportunity to create a spirit that further elevated our unique Glenfiddich style.

‘We experimented with the maturation time and hand selected the right balance of 23 year old Glenfiddich casks out of our unique collection of old age malts.

‘The further influence from the oak of the French cuvée casks added an extra layer of complexity thanks to the liquid they once held. Marrying the best of both worlds, the final liquid presents an exceptional finesse and is a special tribute to each individual cuvée cask the malts were finished in.’

Global Glenfiddich brand ambassador, Struan Grant Ralph, said: ‘This new whisky exemplifies the brand’s passion for pushing Scotch whisky boundaries, looking beyond the world of whisky to create exquisitely flavoured liquids.

‘Our aim was to create a fresh, new drinking moment for Glenfiddich and for the wider whisky category, by crafting an expression that plays on the liquid synonymous with celebration but that brings the substance and smoothness of Single Malt to the moment. The result is Grand Cru – a liquid that bears the hallmark of quality and innovation associated with the brand and is a true testament to our innate maverick spirit.’

Ifan Jenkins, UK marketing director, said: ‘The launch of Grand Cru signifies a pivotal moment in Glenfiddich’s brand history and one we’re extremely proud of.

‘With this extraordinary new liquid, we continue to push the boundaries in the whisky category and create new drinking experiences. Our ambition is to re-write the rules of whisky in the luxury sector by tapping into celebratory occasions in a new and meaningful way.’

The sleek black glass bottle with its gold Grand Cru print and evocative golden closure are presented in an opulent black box featuring a sparking golden firework design, created to emanate the spirit of celebration and the true taste of luxury contained within.

Available from 3 September in Harrods as exclusive retailer for two weeks and direct from Glenfiddich www.glenfiddich.com/grandcru, and in luxury whisky retail outlets and premium establishment post 18 September. Glenfiddich Grand Cru has a recommended retail price of £220.