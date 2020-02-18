Glenfiddich Collection’s third release in over 20 years

Glenfiddich is offering whisky connoisseurs a once in a lifetime drinking opportunity with the third release of its Rare Collection: Glenfiddich 1975 Vintage Cask 4706 and Cask 5114.

The Rare Collection Series, introduced in the 1990s, is a selection of a small number of outstanding casks reserved and hand selected by Glenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman.

Released individually as single casks, both Cask 4706 and Cask 5114 are exclusive to the United States with only 100 bottles of each available.

Aged 44 years, this exceptional and limited-edition pair encompasses whiskies laid down within a week of each other in 1975 in the cool, dark vaults of the Glenfiddich distillery warehouses.

Perfect complements to one another, Cask 4706, aged in a European Oak Sherry Butt, and Cask 5114, matured in an unusually rare European Oak Hogshead, takes the original Glenfiddich distillery character, from poached pear and vanilla, to new heights with richer, darker and more complex, yet balanced notes.

Malt master Brian Kinsman said: ‘Selecting the casks to be a part of the exclusive Glenfiddich Rare Collection is a meticulous but extremely rewarding process.

‘They must reflect the timelessness of the Glenfiddich character, and the mastery of craftsmanship that has gone into creating the outstanding liquid within, resulting in a selection of whisky that is truly beyond compare.’

Both vintages were bottled at cask strength and are non-chill filtered. Each bottle is then individually numbered and presented in a handcrafted brown Italian leather box with a copper foiled leaflet containing detailed information about the bottling. With only 100 bottles available of each cask, these latest releases are meant to be savored and cherished until the very last drop, as once they’re gone, they can never be recreated.

Available in select fine whisky retail outlets and premium establishments, Glenfiddich Rare Collection variants have a recommended retail price of $8,999.99 each.

