Glenfarclas launches four Beauty of Taiwan exclusives

Glenfarclas whisky is running a Beauty of Taiwan series with four limited private cask single malt whiskies.

These will be available exclusively through travel retail as a joint effort between Falconbrae and Ever Rich at Taiwan’s Airport.

Family run since 1836, Glenfarclas continues to create high quality single malt scotch whisky fully matured in sherry casks, which is very popular among Taiwanese and many whisky enthusiasts around the world.

Now, Falconbrae Co Ltd, the official distributor of Glenfarclas in Taiwan, joins forces with travel retail giant Ever Rich DFS Corporation to offer The Beauty of Taiwan series.

A total of 10 private casks in limited quantity will complete the collection. The first batch in available now and consists of four high-age private cask with labels featuring beautiful illustrations of Taiwan’s indigenous animals.

The concept of these private casks are to have significant tie-in with Taiwan’s historical milestones, making them truly attractive to enthusiasts looking for great single malt scotch whisky to add to their collections.

The Beauty of Taiwan (Formosan Clouded Leopard) – Glenfarclas Single Malt Scotch Whisky 41 years old 1978 / 2019, private cask #764 has grape-like sweetness and wood aromas. The rich and creamy flavor delivers a full sense of freshness and liveliness, reminiscent of burgeoning economy in the year 1978 after the inauguration of Taiwan’s first highway. Number of bottles: 123. Recommended price: NT$42,000

The Beauty of Taiwan (Formosan Sambar) – Glenfarclas Single Malt Scotch Whisky 39 year old 1980 / 2019, private cask #1415 comes with a grassy and fruity flavor that carries a subtle blooming and rich taste delivering a slightly sweet and solid finish, just like the year of 1980 when the Hsinchu Science Park started to operate and ushered in the start of the high tech era for Taiwan. Number of bottles: 299. Suggested price: NT$37,800.

The Beauty of Taiwan (Formosan Black Bear) – Glenfarclas Single Malt Scotch Whisky 29 year old 1990 / 2019, private cask #7052 has a classic and strong Sherry note with rich fruit and chocolate aroma, reviving memory of the first year when the Taiwanese Professional Baseball League was formed. This release is a tribute to the professional players who remain committed to this sport and inspired fans over the past 29 years. Number of bottles: 246. Recommended price: NT$17,000.

The Beauty of Taiwan (Formosan Serow) – Glenfarclas Single Malt Scotch Whisky 27 year old 1992 / 2019, private cask #870 born in a year that witnessed the launch of the railway system linking Taiwan’s Southern and Eastern regions by overcoming natural geographic challenges. Number of bottles: 627. Recommended price: NT$13,500.

Glenfarclas has an abundant array of vintage bottlings that are 12, 15, 17, 21, 25, 30 and 40 years old, including Glenfarclas 105° 60% abv and the popular family cask and private cask lines. From time to time, it launches special malt seriess to surprise and pamper Taiwanese whisky lovers.