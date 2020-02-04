Flaming Lips to headline Scottish festival

The line-up for the final day at Glasgow’s Playground Festival 2020 has been announced.

American rock band, The Flaming Lips will be supported by reggae legends The Wailers, as well as Colonel Mustard and The Dijon 5, fresh from their sold out performance at Celtic Connections.

The Flaming Lips will close the festival on the Sunday evening. The spectacular backdrop of Rouken Glen Park will no doubt be the perfect setting for their signature psychedelic style, incorporating copious amounts of confetti, glitter and giant balloons.

The Sunday lineup will also include Craig Charles Funk and Soul, Luna The Professor, as well as a special guest, soon to be announced.

Set within 200,000 square feet of gardens and woods, Playground Festival 2020 promises to be a family-friendly affair thanks to Mini Manoeuvres who will be on-site all weekend providing face-painting, soft play, dancing and games for the little ones. In addition to a carefully curated Food Forest, the festival will also feature aerial acrobatic performers, a craft beer area and a dedicated gin garden.

The Glasgow event, one of Scotland’s biggest summer festivals, has a great mix of pop, hip-hop, and dance acts for 2020. Last month they announced Friday night headliners – genre-defining Underworld, supported by electronic legends Leftfield and Nightmares On Wax performing their seminal album Smokers Delight with a full orchestra. Saturday’s line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

Festival founder, Brian Traynor, said: ‘Like any major UK festival, we are aiming to deliver a truly world-class line-up of music this summer. The Flaming Lips are a huge coup for us given this will be their only Scottish show of the year and we can’t wait to see them here in Glasgow.’

Playground Festival 2020 will take place on Friday 31 July, Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 August in Rouken Glen Park in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire.

Tickets for the Sunday are on sale now available from www.playgroundfestival.co.uk, priced from £49 plus booking fee. Tickets for under-14s are priced at £24, while children under the age of seven years old go free.

