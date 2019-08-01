GlenDronach releases 17th batch from cask bottling

The GlenDronach Distillery has announced the release of the 17th batch of its acclaimed Cask Bottling programme.

Fourteen casks dating from 1990 to 2007 have been personally selected by master blender, Dr Rachel Barrie, specially chosen for their exceptional character, to celebrate and share some of the finest examples of The GlenDronach’s richly-sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Each expression in this release has been bottled from a single cask and offers the richly deep colour, full-bodied complexity and long, satisfying finish for which The GlenDronach is known.

Resting in the earthen-floored, traditional dunnage warehouses of The GlenDronach Distillery is an exquisite selection of fine Spanish oak sherry casks, slowing maturing The GlenDronach’s full-bodied Highland spirit.

This 17th release of The GlenDronach Cask Bottling programme includes a rich selection of the distillery’s signature Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain, as well as two Port pipes from the Douro Valley in Portugal. Collectors can also find a rare cask from 1995, one of the last remaining casks at the distillery from this vintage.

Dr Barrie said: ‘The batch 17 cask selection truly celebrates The GlenDronach house style; robust, elegant, fruity and full-bodied. Each cask individually explores the sophistication, powerful intricacy and rich layers of Spanish sherry cask maturation found in every GlenDronach expression; from layers of crème brûlée, treacle toffee and over-ripe banana in 1990 to baked blackberry and currants with dark chocolate in 1992, burnt raisin and Oloroso-soaked tobacco leaf in 1995 to toasted pain au raisin and butterscotch simmering beneath the surface in 2007.

‘The distinctive flavour and rich mouthfeel of each cask has developed during the slow maturation process. All 14 casks are bottled without chill filtration for richness, at high strength and are naturally deep in colour.’

The GlenDronach Cask Bottling – Batch 17 is available to purchase from specialist retailers from August 2019 in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.