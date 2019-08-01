Festival Events at The Scottish Gallery

The Scottish Gallery hosts a plethora of events throughout the year including talks, book launches, painting demonstrations and parties.

This August there are a number of events hosted by The Gallery in conjunction with The Edinburgh Art Festival.

MODERN MASTERS IX

Saturday 3 August, 11 – 11.45am. Guided Tour. Join Gallery Director Tommy Zyw as he explores the works on display.

Saturday 17 August, 2 – 2.45pm. Guided Tour. Join Gallery Director Guy Peploe as he explores the works on display.

DERRICK GUILD – EVER AFTER

Thursday 8 August, 9 – 9.20am. Breakfast Club. Julie Lawson, Chief Curator of Portraiture, National Galleries of Scotland, will give a personal view on Derrick Guild’s Ever After.

Saturday 10 August, 11 – noon. Artist Talk with Music. Derrick Guild in conversation, with music by Morag Brown and Lewis Powell-Reid

Saturday 17 August, 11 – noon. Poetry Reading. Robert Crawford to read from his publication The Scottish Ambassador, followed by a book signing, in conjunction with Derrick Guild.

Additionally, the EAF partners on Dundas Street are delighted to open early at 8.30am every Thursday during the Festival, hosting a series of special breakfast events.

For more details visit https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/news/2019/festival-events

