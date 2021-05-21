GlenAllachie launches its oldest whisky to date

The GlenAllachie Distillery is launching its oldest and most prestigious core offering yet: The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength Batch 1 Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Hot on the heels of winning the World’s Best Single Malt award (World Whiskies Awards, 2021), a brand-new addition to the GlenAllachie’s flagship range, Batch 1 of The GlenAllachie 30-year-old is the first in a series of annual small-batch releases at this age, with only 2000 bottles available worldwide.

This first instalment is a marriage of vintage whiskies from nine casks handpicked by acclaimed master distiller, Billy Walker, from stocks spanning more than 50,000 casks maturing across 16 on-site warehouses at GlenAllachie.

To create this unique whisky, which is bottled at cask strength of 48.9% ABV, non chill filtered and natural colour, Billy personally selected a combination of 1989 and 1990 vintages matured in former Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso hogsheads and puncheons, along with a small quantity of Chinquapin Virgin Oak casks.

The result of Billy ’s superlative blending and wood management expertise is an exceptional whisky that delivers bold sherry-matured sophistication; notes of indulgent mocha, ripe figs and dark chocolate, coupled with classic GlenAllachie honeyed charm.

Billy, who next year reaches his 50th year in the industry, said: ‘When I first explored the warehouses here back in 2017, I was blown away by the quality I discovered. I immediately set out earmarking casks and planning a series of incredibly special releases.

‘I always had an ambition to create a memorable 30-year-old expression, presented at natural cask strength, that would truly blow away whisky connoisseurs across the globe. It’s a small-batch single malt that undoubtedly captures everything I’ve learned along the way in my career, and thus is a bottling I’m particularly proud to release.’

The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength Batch 1 is available from specialist retailers globally, with a UK RRSP of £475.

Further information on the distillery and company can be found at www.theglenallachie.com.