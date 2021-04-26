Glasgow Whisky announce distillery purchase in global expansion

Glasgow Whisky has bought Tromie Mills Distillery Limited, owner of the site in Drumguish, Kingussie, renowned as one of the most picturesque distillery sites in Scotland.

Located in the magnificent Cairngorms National Park, the new owners have undertaken to commit significant investment to build a contemporary, more environmentally sustainable and energy efficient distillery, whilst remaining sympathetic to the heritage of the site and maintaining the traditional and established methods of distilling quality single malt Scotch whisky.

Glasgow Whisky has confirmed that the current tenant, Speyside Distillers, will continue to operate from the Drumguish site until their lease expires in spring 2025, with Speyside Distillers announcing their own plans to build a distillery earlier this year.

The refurbishment by Glasgow Whisky will commence from spring 2025, working with suppliers from the local Speyside area.

Since being founded in 2007, Glasgow Whisky has established influential global credentials in both bulk exports and branded cased sales.

As the company now ventures into purchasing its first distillery site, owners Graham Taylor and Stuart Hendry – who have over 70 years of combined industry experience – are delighted at how the business is evolving.

Graham commented: ‘The addition of a distillery in Drumguish is an exciting and natural progression as we continue to build for the future.

‘Since our launch in 2007, we have seen significant growth in all areas of our Scotch whisky brands and products across the globe. The distillery will enable us to add to our portfolio and continue to supply our clients around the world with quality Scotch whisky.’

Stuart continued: ‘Our plans for the distillery will give us the opportunity to celebrate an established and known site, whilst bringing it into the 21st century in terms of distilling innovation, sustainability and production methods. We are extremely excited to have this opportunity to evolve our business.’

For further information visit: www.glasgowwhisky.com and for more information about the company’s award-winning whiskies visit: www.speymhor-whisky.com and www.cailleach-whisky.com